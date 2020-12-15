ABORTED Announce Hell Over Europe Tour 2021 With HIDEOUS DIVINITY, THE ACACIA STRAIN, BENIGHTED, And More

Extreme metal band Aborted have announced the Hell Over Europe Tour for 2021, taking label mates Hideous Divinity as well as The Acacia Strain, Benighted, Fleddy Melculy and Cult of Lilith with them.

Tickets available here.

Aborted tour dates:

Hell Over Europe 4 with The Acacia Strain, Benighted and Fleddy Melculy

September

24 - Dynamo – Eindhoven, Netherlands

25 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium

26 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

28 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

29 - The Dome - London, UK

30 - Trabendo - Paris, France

October

1 - Musadeath Festival Vallet – Nantes, France

2 - John Lennon - Limoges, France

3 - Le Rex - Toulouse, France

5 - Totem - Pamplona, Spain

6 - Hard Club - Porto, Portugal

7 - RCA Club - Lisbon, Portugal

8 - Shoko - Madrid, Spain

9 - Salamandra - Barcelona, Spain

10 - CCO Villeurbanne - Lyon, France

11 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland

12 - Slaughter Club - Milano, Italy

13 - Orto Bar - Ljubljana, Slovenia

14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

15 - Szene - Vienna, Austria

16 - Feierwerk - Munich, Germany

17 - Meet factory - Prague, Czech Republic

18 - Randal club - Bratislava, Slovakia

20 - Zbau - Nuremberg, Germany

21 - Kulttempel - Oberhausen, Germany

Hell Over Europe 4 withThe Acacia Strain, Hideous Divinity and Cult of Lilith

October

23 - Train - Aarhus, Denmark

24 - Slaktkyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden

25 - Valand - Gothenburg, Sweden

26 - Bla - Oslo, Norway

27 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

28 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

29 - Werk2 - Leipzig, Germany

30 - Columbia - Theater Berlin, Germany

31 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands