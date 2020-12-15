ABORTED Announce Hell Over Europe Tour 2021 With HIDEOUS DIVINITY, THE ACACIA STRAIN, BENIGHTED, And More
Extreme metal band Aborted have announced the Hell Over Europe Tour for 2021, taking label mates Hideous Divinity as well as The Acacia Strain, Benighted, Fleddy Melculy and Cult of Lilith with them.
Tickets available here.
Aborted tour dates:
Hell Over Europe 4 with The Acacia Strain, Benighted and Fleddy Melculy
September
24 - Dynamo – Eindhoven, Netherlands
25 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium
26 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany
28 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands
29 - The Dome - London, UK
30 - Trabendo - Paris, France
October
1 - Musadeath Festival Vallet – Nantes, France
2 - John Lennon - Limoges, France
3 - Le Rex - Toulouse, France
5 - Totem - Pamplona, Spain
6 - Hard Club - Porto, Portugal
7 - RCA Club - Lisbon, Portugal
8 - Shoko - Madrid, Spain
9 - Salamandra - Barcelona, Spain
10 - CCO Villeurbanne - Lyon, France
11 - Kiff - Aarau, Switzerland
12 - Slaughter Club - Milano, Italy
13 - Orto Bar - Ljubljana, Slovenia
14 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
15 - Szene - Vienna, Austria
16 - Feierwerk - Munich, Germany
17 - Meet factory - Prague, Czech Republic
18 - Randal club - Bratislava, Slovakia
20 - Zbau - Nuremberg, Germany
21 - Kulttempel - Oberhausen, Germany
Hell Over Europe 4 withThe Acacia Strain, Hideous Divinity and Cult of Lilith
October
23 - Train - Aarhus, Denmark
24 - Slaktkyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden
25 - Valand - Gothenburg, Sweden
26 - Bla - Oslo, Norway
27 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark
28 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany
29 - Werk2 - Leipzig, Germany
30 - Columbia - Theater Berlin, Germany
31 - Metropool - Hengelo, Netherlands