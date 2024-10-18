ABORTED Announce "Terrifying North America" Tour For Early 2025

Let the slaughter begin! The gates of hell are about to be flung open as Aborted, the godfathers of gore, announce their return to North America for a blood-soaked headlining tour in support of their latest sonic nightmare, Vault Of Horrors.

Starting February 2025, cities across the US and Canada will fall prey to their terrifying reign, as they will be bringing none less than Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing along as special guests on their Carnage Trip.

“Oh, do we have a trick.. or treat for you boils & ghouls!”, Sven de Caluwé comments. “Before we will be Slashing Europe next year, we will be TERRIFYING NORTH AMERICA! That’s right! Your favourite cabaret of terror will be invading stages on our biggest headline tour yet in North America. Let’s make it a party to remember! Joining us on this run will be our good friends and the amazing Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing! So you know you’re in for a gruesome night with the best of the best in brutality! Tickets are on sale now! Be quick before they are gone!”

Grab your tickets or exclusive VIP upgrade for this Cabaret Infernale now, here.

Tour dates:

February

13 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave*

18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

19 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

20 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

21 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

22 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

23 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

25 - Toronto, ON - Axis

26 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

27 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

March

1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

4 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

5 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

6 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

9 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

12 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

13 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad*

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile*

* no Peeling Flesh

Aborted are:

Sven de Caluwé - vocals

Ian Jekelis - guitars

Daniel Konradsson - guitars

Ken Bedene - drums

(Photo - Laura Lateralus)