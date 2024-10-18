ABORTED Announce "Terrifying North America" Tour For Early 2025
October 18, 2024, an hour ago
Let the slaughter begin! The gates of hell are about to be flung open as Aborted, the godfathers of gore, announce their return to North America for a blood-soaked headlining tour in support of their latest sonic nightmare, Vault Of Horrors.
Starting February 2025, cities across the US and Canada will fall prey to their terrifying reign, as they will be bringing none less than Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing along as special guests on their Carnage Trip.
“Oh, do we have a trick.. or treat for you boils & ghouls!”, Sven de Caluwé comments. “Before we will be Slashing Europe next year, we will be TERRIFYING NORTH AMERICA! That’s right! Your favourite cabaret of terror will be invading stages on our biggest headline tour yet in North America. Let’s make it a party to remember! Joining us on this run will be our good friends and the amazing Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing! So you know you’re in for a gruesome night with the best of the best in brutality! Tickets are on sale now! Be quick before they are gone!”
Grab your tickets or exclusive VIP upgrade for this Cabaret Infernale now, here.
Tour dates:
February
13 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
16 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave*
18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
19 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard
20 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
21 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
22 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
23 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
25 - Toronto, ON - Axis
26 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
27 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
28 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
March
1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving
4 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's
5 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
6 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
7 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
9 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
12 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
13 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad*
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile*
* no Peeling Flesh
Aborted are:
Sven de Caluwé - vocals
Ian Jekelis - guitars
Daniel Konradsson - guitars
Ken Bedene - drums
(Photo - Laura Lateralus)