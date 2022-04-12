ABOVE AND BELOW – PLAGUEWIELDER Member To Release Solo Album Suffer Decay Alone

Disorder Recordings presents Suffer Decay Alone, the debut album from Ohio rust belt-based industrial metal outfit, Above And Below.

Hot off the release of Plaguewielder's 2021-released Covenant Death album, primary member Bryce Seditz sets off to branch out in 2022 with his solo act Above And Below. Utilizing the local noises of mines, steel mills, and the gloom of his surrounding area to create an overwhelming feeling of rejection and despair on the debut album, Suffer Decay Alone sees Seditz applying his influences from the likes of Tim Skold and 3Teeth, and taking and taking Ministry’s Al Jourgensen’s approach of handling all songwriting and most of the production. With Seditz handling vocals, guitar, synth programming, and engineering, Disorder Recordings labelmate/owner Jeff Wilson (Chrome Waves, Deeper Graves) helps polish off the album with bass, additional manipulation, mixing, and mastering, and the cover artwork was handled by Chris Smith.

Regarding the debut, Seditz states, "Above And Below was an idea I've had since the first time I listened to The Downward Spiral. I've always wanted to make industrial music but didn't have the means. During the quarantine I bought an interface and laptop and taught myself how to make this kind of music. Influences stem from Nine Inch Nails, Not My God, and black metal. The lyrics are very much about intrusive thoughts and failed relationships. There is a feeling of worthlessness and hopelessness to this album."

Suffer Decay Alone will see release on CD and digital through Disorder Recordings on June 10th. Watch for audio previews, videos, preorders, and more to post over the weeks ahead.

Tracklisting:

“Ghosts”

“Rust”

“Hope”

“Isolate”

“Dead”

“Tear”

“Covered”

Teaser: