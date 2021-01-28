AC/DC - Angus & Malcolm Young Hit #1 On Billboard's Hard Rock Songwriters Chart; Producer Brendan O'Brien Tallies 8th Week Atop Hard Rock Producers Chart

AC/DC brothers Angus and Malcolm Young tie at #1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Songwriters chart (dated January 30), each leading for the first time thanks to a pair of songwriting credits on the latest Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

"Shot In The Dark" ranks at #3 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, after spending six weeks at #1, followed by "Realize", which re-enters at #12 (after reaching #4 in November). Both tracks are from AC/DC's LP, Power Up, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in November.

Angus and Malcolm Young are the two original founding members of the classic hard rock group. Malcolm retired from the band in 2014 due to early-onset dementia, and died in 2017. He and Angus are, however, credited as co-writers on all 12 tracks on Power Up.

On the Hard Rock Producers chart, Brendan O'Brien returns to #1 for an eighth total week on top, thanks to his production credits on AC/DC's "Shot in the Dark" and "Realize".

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Realize" video:

"Demon Fire" video:

"Shot In The Dark" video: