AC/DC Beyond The Thunder Celebrates End Of Season 4 With Special Episode

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder, the popular podcast dedicated to celebrating the music and legacy of rock legends AC/DC, is wrapping up its fourth season with a finale episode titled “Behind The Thunder Part IV.” The episode is packed with listener letters, exclusive interviews, and a live acoustic performance, providing a fitting end to a remarkable season that racked up over 350,000 downloads.

Tune in for discussions on AC/DC’s current European tour. Former MTV Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman reveals his all-time favorite AC/DC album (you won't guess it!). Travel to Scores Gentlemen’s Club to find out the best AC/DC song to strip to (sorry Angus Young, it’s not "The Jack"). Relive the day AC/DC were inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk, with special details like Bon Scott’s mom sending his signature to be included in cement. Hear a firsthand account from Nantucket founder, Tommy Redd, talking about the night Brian Johnson made his American debut on the Back in Black tour. Finally, enjoy an exclusive acoustic female rendition of "Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution."

AC/DC’s European Tour and Riki Rachtman’s Favorite Album: Former MTV Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman shares his favorite AC/DC album, offering a surprising choice that fans won’t want to miss.

The Stripping Connection: Scores Gentlemen’s Club and Diablo Cody: In a unique segment, the hosts delve into the connection between AC/DC’s music and the adult entertainment world. They interview professionals from Scores Gentlemen’s Club to get their take on the best AC/DC song to strip to, revealing some unexpected insights. Additionally, the episode explores the story of Diablo Cody, the Oscar-winning screenwriter who used to strip to AC/DC tracks before her Hollywood breakthrough.

A Journey to Hollywood’s RockWalk: Listeners are taken back to the day AC/DC were inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk, with a recounting of the ceremony and fascinating anecdotes from Dave Wiederman, Director of Artist Relations at Guitar Center. This segment provides a deep dive into the band’s legacy and their lasting imprint on rock history.

Exclusive Interviews: Nantucket and More: Dee Snider suggests reaching out to Tommy Redd of the band Nantucket, who shares intimate stories from the early days of touring with AC/DC. From Brian Johnson pacing nervously before his American debut to working on his Jaguar, Redd’s anecdotes offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the backstage antics of AC/DC’s early days.

Live Acoustic Performance by Jessica Will: To close out the episode, listeners are treated to a live acoustic performance by singer-songwriter Jessica Will, who delivers a sultry rendition of AC/DC’s "Rock & Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution." This performance, along with a brief interview, provides a soulful and intimate end to the season.

Season 4’s Charitable Efforts: As AC/DC Beyond The Thunder wraps up its season, fans are encouraged to support the podcast’s charitable initiatives. Donations as small as $1 can make a difference, with 100% of profits going directly to the Make-A-Wish and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy Foundations.

Looking Ahead: As Season 4 comes to a close, the hosts hint at the possibility of on-location coverage of AC/DC’s European tour dates and promise even more exciting content in the upcoming season. Until then, they thank their guests, listeners, and everyone involved in making the podcast a success.

