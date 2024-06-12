AC/DC Classic Hits New Chart Peak Nearly 45 Years After Its Release

"You Shook Me All Night Long", one of AC/DC’s most popular songs, has been a favorite among longtime fans - as well as millions who may not even know who performs the rock smash - for decades now, reports Forbes. Even after so much time, the tune is somehow still climbing to new peaks on the Billboard charts.

This week, “You Shook Me All Night Long” rises higher than ever on one tally. The tune is up to a new peak on the "Hard Rock Streaming Songs" chart, which tracks the most-streamed cuts in the hard rock genre in America.

At the moment, “You Shook Me All Night Long” sits at No. 3 on the "Hard Rock Streaming Songs" chart. It rises one space from No. 4, where it sat last time around, to its newly-established best showing.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” is now tied as AC/DC’s third-loftiest placement on the streaming-only list. It’s one of just four tunes from the group that have found space on the list at any point. The single is on the same level as “Back iI Black,” which also stalled at No. 3.

So far, AC/DC has sent a pair of hits to the throne on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. Both “Thunderstruck” and “Highway To Hell” have spent time at No. 1 on the roster.

Read the full report at Forbes.

AC/DC have the European dates below lined up, with support from The Pretty Reckless.

June

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park