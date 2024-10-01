AC/DC Classic Returns To Two UK Charts This Week

AC/DC claims some of the biggest and most beloved hits in the hard rock genre of all time, reports Hugh McIntyre for Forbes. One tune stands out among their collection of smashes as their most successful in many ways - and as more time passes, the public continues to show their love for that single.

“Thunderstruck” has emerged as AC/DC’s most popular win when it comes to its total sales and consumption figures, and listeners never seem to tire of the cut. This week, the blockbuster tune mounts a comeback in the UK, returning to multiple charts at once - and its return doesn’t even tell the full story of the title’s current success.

This week in the United Kingdom, “Thunderstruck” bounces back onto two rankings. The decades-old cut reappears on both the Official Singles Downloads (#80) and Official Singles Sales (#83) charts.

In the past, “Thunderstruck” has only reached the Top 10 on one of those lists, the Official Singles Downloads roster. On the list of the most-downloaded tunes in the UK, AC/DC’s favorite has climbed as high as #9. The single has thus far failed to enter that region on the Official Singles Sales tally, though it’s come close, as it’s peaked at #12.

For more of this week's AC/DC chart action, read the full report at Forbes.

For those about to rock, more AC/DC 50th anniversary vinyl has arrived! Flick Of The Switch, Fly On The Wall, Blow Up Your Video, Black Ice, Live At River Plate and Power Up are now available on gold-coloured vinyl, each with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork.

Flick Of The Switch - The self-produced album saw the band return to the rawer sound of their earlier records. Tracks like "Bedlam In Belgium" and "Nervous Shakedown" still remain firm fan favourites 40 years later.

Fly On The Wall - This 1985 album was the band’s first to be produced solely by Angus and Malcolm Young. It was accompanied by long-form video of the same name, which saw the band playing five tracks from the album in a club full of shady characters and an animated fly, like the one featured on the album cover.

Blow Up Your Video - Initially released in 1988 and recorded in London and the South of France, the album contains the UK hit single "Heatseeker" and the US Rock hit "That’s The Way I Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll".

Black Ice - Issued in the fall of 2008, the album saw the band working with producer Brendan O’Brien for the first time. They have since worked together on Rock Or Bust In 2014 and Power Up in 2020. Black Ice’was AC/DC’s first UK #1 album since Back In Black’and their first US #1 since For Those About To Rock.

Live At River Plate - Recorded, along with a David Mallet-directed live film, on 4th December 2009 at the second of three sold-out shows at the legendary River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the Black Ice Tour, in front of a crowd of over 60,000.

Power Up - AC/DC’s latest album, released in November 2020, was their first in six years. Released to fan and critical acclaim, it topped the charts in 21 countries, and the resulting European tour saw the band perform to over one million fans.

(Photo - Christie Goodwin)