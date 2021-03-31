AC/DC – Echo To Release ADAM STOTHARD’s The Razors Edge World Tour Poster On Friday
March 31, 2021, 17 minutes ago
Echo will release the second print in the AC/DC Poster Series by artist Adam Stothard, entitled AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991.
Adam’s electric take on Angus Young and Brian Johnson from the Thunderstruck era captivates the live energy that AC/DC is famous for. This poster will be available starting Friday, April 2 starting at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST.
“AC/DC were the soundtrack to my twenties. They saw me through my college and university years and inspired many a night out. I can still remember sitting with friends in the college cafeteria with AC/DC’s music rockin; the jukebox.
When I was asked to create artwork for the band the first thing I did was revisit their music, to reconnect with the feelings they inspired. The aim of this piece was to capture the sheer power and energy of AC/DC’s music, along with their electric stage presence.” – Adam Stothard
This 7-color screenprint measures 18”x24” and will be available in these limited edition variations:
AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Gallery Edition – 150 pcs / $55
AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Holographic Lava Foil Variant – 100 pcs / $80
AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 Rainbow Foil Variant – 50 pcs / $80
Adam Stothard’s AC/DC The Razors Edge World Tour 1990/1991 will be available at 11AM PST / 2PM EST Friday, April 2.
