AC/DC Enters Top 10 On Pollstar's "Artist Power Index" With Euro Tour Launch

AC/DC launched their first run in eight years with their Power Up tour opening in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena on Friday, May 17.

The band debuts at #10 on Pollstar's Artist Power Index on the strength of the band’s new tour. With shows booked in stadiums and outdoor concert sites throughout the summer, the tour is set to continue through August 17 and wrap with a final stop in Ireland at Dublin’s Croke Park.

A total of 24 concerts are scheduled this year, beginning with the two-show opening engagement at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, that occurred on May 17 and 21. Six more venues on the tour also have two performances planned, including Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, which is next on the schedule with concerts on May 29 and June 1. Two-night stints follow in Germany at Munich’s Olympic Stadium, Rinne in Dresden and Hannover’s Messe. Then, Vienna and London will also host stadium performances for two nights during the run.

Prior to this year, AC/DC most recently toured with the “Rock or Bust World Tour,” an 88-show trek that played both stadiums and indoor arenas in North America, Europe and Oceania in 2015 and 2016. According to box-office figures reported, the band averaged $1.47 million in grosses and 12,817 sold tickets per show at the US arenas booked on the tour. At the stadium performances around the globe, the per-show gross average was $4.12 million with a ticket average of 45,183.

At the tour opener - the first show featuring Chris Chaney on bass, filling in for Chris Williams - AC/DC banged through a 24-song set. 4K fan-filmed video of the full show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

“If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)”

“Back In Black”

“Demon Fire”

“Shot Down In Flames”

“Thunderstruck”

“Have A Drink On Me”

“Hells Bells”

“Shot In The Dark”

“Stiff Upper Lip”

“You Shook Me All Night Long”

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Train”

“Shoot To Thrill”

“Sin City”

“Givin The Dog A Bone”

“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”

“Dog Eat Dog”

“High Voltage”

“Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be”

“Riff Raff”

“Highway To Hell”

“Whole Lotta Rosie”

“Let There Be Rock” (with Angus Young solo)

Encore:

“T.N.T.”

“For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)”

When the band announced their first tour in eight years, they said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates:

May

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park