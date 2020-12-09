AC/DC Frontman BRIAN JOHNSON Talks Recording Power Up Album - "We're Not Spiritualists, But To A Man We Felt Something Special In That Room"
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson spoke with Stingray Radio host Terry Evans about recording the band's new album, Power Up. Check out the interview below.
On being in the studio: "It was the nearest thing to the band without Malcom (Young) being there, and there was something in there. We're not spiritualists - forget about that nonsense - but to a man we felt something special in that room. As Angus said - he was very close to Malcolm, obviously - we knew we had to make it special, make him proud of us, because he was our leader, and I'm sure happy it's managed to come through the record."
AC/DC's 17th studio album, Power Up, is out now. The Limited Edition Deluxe Lightbox, CD, Vinyl and Digital Download editions of Power Up are available for pre-order here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of pre-order options, which can be viewed at this location.
For Power Up, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed the double-platinum Black Ice in 2008 and the gold Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.
The AC/DC lineup of Angus Young (lead guitar), Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums), and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar) is firing on all cylinders once again.
Tracklisting:
"Realize"
"Rejection"
"Shot In The Dark"
"Through The Mists Of Time"
"Kick You When You're Down"
"Witch's Spell"
"Demon Fire"
"Wild Reputation"
"No Man's Land"
"Systems Down"
"Money Shot"
"Code Red"
"Realize":
"Shot In The Dark" video:
"Shot In The Dark" behind the scenes:
"Demon Fire" teaser:
(Photo - Josh Cheuse)