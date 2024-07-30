AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG Gets Two New Funko Pop! Figures

AC/DC guitar icon Angus Young is getting two new Funk Pop! figures, due to be released on November 15th according to Amazon.

The Pop! Moment Angus Young Dancing On Stage features Young in his red suit and blue cap, includes the AC/DC logo. The second figure features Young in a green outfit. Check them out below.

Go to Amazon here or Funko.com for details.

A new Angus Young 8” action figure is now available from the official AC/DC store.

Description: It’s hard to find a rock fan alive who hasn’t heard of Angus Young. This king of hard rock is the core of Aussie band AC/DC. His electrifying guitar work and unforgettable songs have driven them to superstardom around the world. This fully articulated action figure is based on Angus’ appearance in the “Highway to Hell” music video and stands 8 inches tall. Comes with guitar and strap, hats, plus interchangeable heads and hands. Window box packaging.

Order here.