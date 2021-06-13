AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG On His Influences - "When I Look At All The Players Who I Admire, You Can Go From A To Z" (Video)

In a recent interview with Germany's Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young discussed the band's new album, Power Up, as well as his musical influences growing up, his favourite amplifiers, and his signature Gibson SG. Check out the interview below.

Angus: "When I look at all the players who I admire, there's a lot of players. You can go from A to Z. I really got focused on it (playing) around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years; I started to focus more on it. Around when I was about 13, 14, that's when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon, and when I first heard the song 'Purple Haze', I was totally enthralled. I was just so impressed with it. When along came Hendrix, you kind of went, 'Woah! This is another level on guitar.' So I was very much a fan of that."

Ending last year with their seventeenth full-length album Power Up, the album saw the band reuniting with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"