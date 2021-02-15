AC/DC Guitarist ANGUS YOUNG On MALCOLM YOUNG's Musical Influence - "Over The Years, Even When I Would Do Ideas Myself, My Audience Was Malcolm Because He Was The Critic"

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and guitarist Angus Young guested on Greece's Red 96.3 to discuss the band's critically acclaimed new album, Power Up. Check out the interview below.

Angus on writing new music without brother / bandmate Malcolm Young, who passed away from dementia in 2017 at age 64:

"When you do an album, you kind of go 'This is where I am currently...' what you've been recently working on. I just wanted to go back and see what Malcolm and myself had worked on. And I just thought, 'I've gotta get these songs, get them on this album...' and I just knew that we had so much good material that I thought, 'Yeah, Malcolm would definitely want this to come out.' Over the years, even when I would do ideas myself, my audience was Malcolm because he was the critic. So anything I ever did, I geared it towards what I knew was AC/DC and what would be appealing for AC/DC, to Mal."

AC/DC recently released an official music video for the Power Up album opener, "Realize", and have now posted behind the scenes footage. The new clip, as well as the official video - directed by Clemens Habicht and Josh Cheuse - can be seen below:

Various editions of Power Up are available here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of order options, which can be viewed at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Demon Fire" video:

"Shot In The Dark" video: