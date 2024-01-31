AC/DC Join YouTube's "One Billion Views Club" For The Second Time With "Back In Black" Video

AC/DC are back in YouTube's "One Billion Views Club" with their music video for "Back In Black". As of publication, the clip for the title track of the band's 1980 album has 1,000,047,583 views on the channel, and counting.

"Back In Black" is AC/DC’s second video to hit the milestone, following "Thunderstruck", which passed the one billion views mark in 2021. It currently sits at 1,393,150,040 views.

Both classic videos can be viewed below: