AC/DC - London Power Up Tour T-Shirt + Power Up Tour Soccer Jersey Available Now
July 3, 2024, an hour ago
In celebration of AC/DC's two concerts in London, England (July 3 & 7), the band have made available the London Power Up Tour T-Shirt.
Gear up with this exclusive event T-shirt from the EU 2024 Tour collection, showcasing the two Wembley Stadium dates on the back. Order here.
Also available is the Power Up Tour Soccer Jersey. Order yours here.
The Pretty Reckless is supporting AC/DC on their current European tour. Remaining dates are listed below.
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park