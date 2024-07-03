AC/DC - London Power Up Tour T-Shirt + Power Up Tour Soccer Jersey Available Now

In celebration of AC/DC's two concerts in London, England (July 3 & 7), the band have made available the London Power Up Tour T-Shirt.

Gear up with this exclusive event T-shirt from the EU 2024 Tour collection, showcasing the two Wembley Stadium dates on the back. Order here.

Also available is the Power Up Tour Soccer Jersey. Order yours here.

The Pretty Reckless is supporting AC/DC on their current European tour. Remaining dates are listed below.

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park