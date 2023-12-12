AC/DC - Members Of SLAYER, ANTHRAX, PRIMUS, BUCKCHERRY, FOO FIGHTERS, ALICE IN CHAINS And More Confirmed For Dean Delray's A Tribute To BON SCOTT

Dean Delray's Bon Scott Tribute is back! One night only, January 9 at 7 PM, at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood, CA. A full rock and comedy show with Bill Burr, Dean Delray, Scott Ian (Anthrax), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Steve Gorman (Black Crowes), Larry "Ler" LaLonde (Primus), Jay Buchanan and Scott Holiday (Rival Sons), Josh Freese (Foo Fighters), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Josh Zee, Billy Rowe (Buckcherry).

A message states: "Not since the night before COVID shut down the world has this show been held. One of the funnest nights of the year guaranteed. You don’t want to miss this. Be sure, this will sell out quick."

Get tickets here.