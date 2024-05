AC/DC - Next Wave Of 50th Anniversary Gold Vinyl Editions Available For Pre-Order

To continue AC/DC's celebration of 50 years, the second wave of limited edition gold-coloured vinyl is now available for pre-order.

Availabel on June 21 are If You Want Blood You’ve Got It, Let There Be Rock, Ballbreaker, Stiff Upper Lip, Rock Or Bust, and ’74 Jailbreak with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork, suitable for framing.

Pre-order here.

The AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar is coming to five cities during the Power Up Tour.️

Plug in with fellow AC/DC fans in Gelsenkirchen, Seville, Munich, London and Paris to check out iconic AC/DC props and pick up exclusive merch (including some very special vinyl releases).

Further details here.

AC/DC’s Power Up Tour launches in Germany in May with support from The Pretty Reckless. When the band announced their first tour in eight years, they said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates:

May

17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park