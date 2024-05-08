AC/DC - Next Wave Of 50th Anniversary Gold Vinyl Editions Available For Pre-Order
May 8, 2024, an hour ago
To continue AC/DC's celebration of 50 years, the second wave of limited edition gold-coloured vinyl is now available for pre-order.
Availabel on June 21 are If You Want Blood You’ve Got It, Let There Be Rock, Ballbreaker, Stiff Upper Lip, Rock Or Bust, and ’74 Jailbreak with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork, suitable for framing.
Pre-order here.
The AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar is coming to five cities during the Power Up Tour.️
Plug in with fellow AC/DC fans in Gelsenkirchen, Seville, Munich, London and Paris to check out iconic AC/DC props and pick up exclusive merch (including some very special vinyl releases).
Further details here.
AC/DC’s Power Up Tour launches in Germany in May with support from The Pretty Reckless. When the band announced their first tour in eight years, they said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."
Tour dates:
May
17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
June
1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park