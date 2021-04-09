AC/DC, OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, FOO FIGHTERS, And More Nominated For 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning on May 27, and the nominees for this year's show have officially been revealed.

The eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27 from 8 -10 PM, ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

In addition to award presentations, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will also feature performances from the biggest artists in music, and more, with performers being announced at a later date.

Rock Song Of The Year and Rock Artist Of The Year nominees are listed below:

Rock Song Of The Year:

“Death By Rock And Roll” - The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” - Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” - Foo Fighters

“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” - Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist Of The Year:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless

Find a complete list of nominees here.