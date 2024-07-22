AC/DC Perform Live In Bratislava; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

AC/DC brought their Power Up tour to Vajnory Airport, in Bratislava, Slovakia on July 21. Fan-filmed video of "Hells Bells", "T.N.T.", and "Thunderstruck are available below.

Setlist:

"If You Want Blood You've Got It"

"Back In Black"

"Demon Fire"

"Shot Down In Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have A Drink On Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Stiff Upper Lip"

"Shoot To Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Rock n Roll Train"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"High Voltage"

"Riff Raff"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Highway To Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

Encore

"T.N.T."

"For Those About To Rock"

The Pretty Reckless is supporting AC/DC on their current European tour. Remaining dates are listed below.

July

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park