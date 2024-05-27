AC/DC Perform Shortened Setlist At Power Up Tour Stop In Reggio Emilia, Italy; Video

AC/DC's Power Up tour landed at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy on Saturday (May 25). On the third show of the tour, the band performed a shortened setlist, three song less than their previous dates in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on May 17 and May 21.

Scheduled to be performed, but left out of the set were "Givin The Dog A Bone", "Dog Eat Dog", and "Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be". Fan-filmed video from Saturday's concert can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"If You Want Blood (You've Got It)"

"Back in Black"

"Demon Fire"

"Shot Down in Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Have a Drink on Me"

"Hells Bells"

"Shot in the Dark"

"Stiff Upper Lip"

"Shoot to Thrill"

"Sin City"

"Rock 'n' Roll Train"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"High Voltage"

"Riff Raff"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"Highway to Hell"

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

Encore:

"T.N.T."

"For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"

When the band announced their first tour in eight years, they said: "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff. The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates:

May

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park