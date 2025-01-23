AC/DC, QUEEN, PINK FLOYD Featured In PROFESSOR OF ROCK's "Top 10 Songs Of 1980"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"The year 1980 was a fascinating time for music. The decade was ushered in by some bold songs by artists who pushed their own boundaries to stay relevant and challenge their fans. It’s also a year that gave us some of the most influential & timeless tracks of the rock era. Including two of rock's greatest bands, Pink Floyd and Queen releasing disco-influenced tracks… by rock’s most progressive band in 'Another Brick In The Wall, Part Two' and 'Another One Bites The Dust' by Queen, who stole the iconic bass line from disco group, Chick, but everyone claimed Chic ripped Queen off. Then there's Kenny Loggins' 'I'm Alright' that has a mystery vocalist that shocked people when they figured out who it was, as well as 'Call Me' by Blondie that we’ve all sung for years even though it’s about a male... well ya know... And AC/DC's classic song 'You Shook Me All Night Long'. It's all coming up next as we countdown the Top 10 Songs Of 1980 on Professor Of Rock."