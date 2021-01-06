AC/DC, QUEEN, PINK FLOYD, THE BEATLES Among Best-Selling Vinyl Albums Of 2020 In The UK; MOTÖRHEAD Among Top Singles

AC/DC's new album Power Up, as well as classic titles from Queen, Pink Floyd, and The Beatles, are among the UK's top selling vinyl releases of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.

Topping the overall end-of-year vinyl album chart is Fleetwood Mac’s enduring classic Rumours. The record - released in 1977 - remains a popular choice on vinyl and regularly features in the weekly Official Vinyl Albums Chart Top 40. 32,500 copies of the album were purchased on vinyl in the UK in 2020.

Meanwhile, another 2020 release that finish inside the Top 10 best-sellers on vinyl this year is AC/DC's chart-topper, Power Up, which lands at #8.

Elsewhere, Queen's Greatest Hits takes the #7 spot, while Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon appears in the #13 spot. The chart also includes two titles from The Beatles (Abbey Road, Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band).

Meanwhile, Motörhead make an appearance on the Top 40 chart of best-selling UK singles for 2020 with the classic "Ace Of Spades" (#17), and Queen + Adam Lambert's "You Are The Champions" lands at #34.

