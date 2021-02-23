AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Recalls The Scariest Show He's Ever Played - "Somebody Fired A Rocket Launcher Into The Dome... The Roof Caught Fire"

Angus Young is featured in a new interview with Paste, in which the AC/DC legend is asked about the scariest show he ever squeaked through?

Says Angus: "The scariest show? Hmm. There have been a lot of things over the years, so it’d be hard to say. But I remember in Seattle once, when somebody fired a rocket launcher into the dome, the roof of where we were playing—I think it was the Tacoma Dome. But the roof caught on fire, and I could see smoke, smoke all around me, but I didn’t know—I just thought, “Oh—have we got the smoke machine going?” Then I was walking around, and I couldn’t even see the band. And then I realized that the band wasn’t onstage—I was the only one standing there! And all of a sudden, I ran into people from the crew, who said, “We’ve gotta get you moving! There’s a fire!” So that was a little bit hairy. But they managed to get the fire out, and then we got back onstage and finished the show. And then you get the odd thing that might happen in different places, like, one time I was in the audience, playing away in the crowd, and there were a lot of people - too many people - because the whole grandstand came forward. So that was a bit scary. It was just me and one of our guitar guys, but there were so many people that it was a bit of a struggle to get the two of us out of that situation, and also make sure that the crowd wasn’t crushing each other."

AC/DC's new album, Power Up, is available in various editions

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)