AC/DC's BRIAN JOHNSON Surprises DOLLY PARTON In Her Dressing Room; Video

March 22, 2021, 29 minutes ago

AC/DC frontman, Brian Johnson, has shared a clip from Season 2 of his series, Brian Johnson's A Life On The Road, which aired in 2019.

A message states: "In a clip from the opening episode of Season 2 of Brian Johnson's A Life On The Road, Brian greets Dolly Parton at her complex in Nashville. The Highway To Heaven or the Highway To Hell?!"

In the video below, Brian tells the 'official version' of the answer to the question he gets asked more than any other - "how did you come to join the band AC/DC?" A twist of fate saw the course of his life change forever...



