AC/DC's CLIFF WILLIAMS On The Evolution Of His Bass Playing - "If Anything, It’s A Little Simpler... I Try To Bring It Down To What It Needs"

In a new interview with Bass Player's Joel McIver for Guitar World, AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams discusses why four strings is enough, the importance of the pocket, and why jazz made him twitchy. An excerpt follows:

On the evolution of his bass playing. “I don’t think it’s changed much. I just try and do my bit as best I can,” he muses. “If anything, it’s a little simpler. I try to bring it down to what it needs.”

How did he arrive at his style? “It just developed, from playing with the guys, and with the songs that we play,” he explains. “The songs are very guitar- and chorus-driven, so I don’t need to be noodling around underneath. I just need to be playing the framework, and driving it as part of the rhythm section. That’s how I’ve always approached it, and it’s just developed over the years to where it is now.

"When I play, I mute with the pad of my hand; it’s just a feel thing. If the string is ringing out a little too much, on this note here or there, I’ll just mute it slightly, just to keep it all even.”

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

