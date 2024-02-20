AC/DC's Entire Catalog To Be Pressed On Gold Vinyl LPs; First Nine Titles Available In March
February 20, 2024, 24 minutes ago
AC/DC are celebrating 50 years of rock and roll with the release of their entire catalog pressed on vibrant gold vinyl LPs.
The first nine titles will be released March 15, and will be available for pre-order here.
LP on gold vinyl with 12"x12" "AC/DC 50" art print.
Back In Black
High Voltage
Highway To Hell
The Razors Edge
Powerage
For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)
High Voltage
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Who Made Who
Live
AC/DC have announced their first tour in eight years. "We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff," said the band in a statement. "The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."
Tour dates are as follows:
May
17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
June
1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park