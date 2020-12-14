AC/DC's Power Up Remains At #1 On Australian ARIA Albums Chart For Fourth Week In A Row

According to Noise 11, AC/DC’s Power Up remains the #1 selling set in Australia for the fourth consecutive week, the longest run at the top by a local act since April of 2015. They are now tied with the four weeks racked up in August (3rd to 24th) by Taylor Swift with her Folklore album. AC/DC’s previous longest spanning #1 in Australia was their 1992 two-week-running set, Live.

AC/DC released their new music video, for the Power Up album track "Demon Fire", last Wednesday (December 9th). As of Sunday, December 13th the video had racked up over 1.1 million views on the band's official YouTube channel. Watch the video below:

Various editions of Power Up are available here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of order options, which can be viewed at this location.

For their seventeenth full-length album, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Shot In The Dark" video:

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)