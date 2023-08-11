AC/DC Share Rare Behind The Scenes Video Footage From 1983 US Tour

AC/DC have shared the video below, featuring a rare behind the scenes moment captured backstage during the band's 1983 US tour.



AC/DC are among the acts set to perform at the Power Trip festival, at the world’s greatest live music destination the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. The historic three-day event set for October 6, 7 and 8 will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

For information about ticket types, packages and more, head here.