AC/DC Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Realize" Music Video

AC/DC recently released an official music video for the Power Up album opener, "Realize", and have now posted behind the scenes footage. The new clip, as well as the official video - directed by Clemens Habicht and Josh Cheuse - can be seen below:

Various editions of Power Up are available here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of order options, which can be viewed at this location.

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Demon Fire" video:

"Shot In The Dark" video: