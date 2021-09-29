AC/DC To Premier "Through The Mists Of Time" Music Video On Thursday; Teaser Posted

AC/DC will release a music video for the single, "Through The Mists Of Time", on Thursday (September 30) at 10 AM (NYC) / 3 PM (London) / 2 AM (Sydney).

"Through The Mists Of Time" is featured on AC/DC's latest album, Power Up. Get the album here, watch a teaser for the new music video, below:

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"