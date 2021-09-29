AC/DC To Premier "Through The Mists Of Time" Music Video On Thursday; Teaser Posted
September 29, 2021, an hour ago
AC/DC will release a music video for the single, "Through The Mists Of Time", on Thursday (September 30) at 10 AM (NYC) / 3 PM (London) / 2 AM (Sydney).
"Through The Mists Of Time" is featured on AC/DC's latest album, Power Up. Get the album here, watch a teaser for the new music video, below:
Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.
Tracklisting:
"Realize"
"Rejection"
"Shot In The Dark"
"Through The Mists Of Time"
"Kick You When You're Down"
"Witch's Spell"
"Demon Fire"
"Wild Reputation"
"No Man's Land"
"Systems Down"
"Money Shot"
"Code Red"