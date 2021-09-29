AC/DC To Premier "Through The Mists Of Time" Music Video On Thursday; Teaser Posted

September 29, 2021, an hour ago

news hard rock ac/dc

AC/DC To Premier "Through The Mists Of Time" Music Video On Thursday; Teaser Posted

AC/DC will release a music video for the single, "Through The Mists Of Time", on Thursday (September 30) at 10 AM (NYC) / 3 PM (London) / 2 AM (Sydney).

"Through The Mists Of Time" is featured on AC/DC's latest album, Power Up. Get the album here, watch a teaser for the new music video, below:

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"
"Rejection"
"Shot In The Dark"
"Through The Mists Of Time"
"Kick You When You're Down"
"Witch's Spell"
"Demon Fire"
"Wild Reputation"
"No Man's Land"
"Systems Down"
"Money Shot"
"Code Red"



Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

Featured Video

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

Latest Reviews