AC/DC To Receive "Amazon Music Legend Award" At O2 Silver Clefs Lunch In July
May 30, 2024, an hour ago
Charity organization, Nordoff & Robbins, have revealed the final set of 2024 O2 Silver Clef Awards winners.
"We can’t wait to celebrate the musical talent of Blur, AC/DC, Chaka Khan, Mark Knopfler, Loyle Carner, Jacob Collier and Young Fathers while raising money for music therapy!"
AC/DC are the winner of the Legend Award, sponsored by Amazon Music.
“We’re over the moon to receive the Amazon Music Legend Award. As a band, we’ve been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute. Thank you for this honour.” - Brian Johnson of AC/DC
The artists will receive their awards in person at a music industry lunch and ceremony, to be held on July 5 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London, England.
Further details here.
AC/DC are currently touring in support of their latest album, Power Up. Dates are listed below.
June
1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
July
3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium
13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
August
4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park