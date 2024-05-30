AC/DC To Receive "Amazon Music Legend Award" At O2 Silver Clefs Lunch In July

Charity organization, Nordoff & Robbins, have revealed the final set of 2024 O2 Silver Clef Awards winners.

"We can’t wait to celebrate the musical talent of Blur, AC/DC, Chaka Khan, Mark Knopfler, Loyle Carner, Jacob Collier and Young Fathers while raising money for music therapy!"

AC/DC are the winner of the Legend Award, sponsored by Amazon Music.

“We’re over the moon to receive the Amazon Music Legend Award. As a band, we’ve been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute. Thank you for this honour.” - Brian Johnson of AC/DC

The artists will receive their awards in person at a music industry lunch and ceremony, to be held on July 5 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London, England.

Further details here.

AC/DC are currently touring in support of their latest album, Power Up. Dates are listed below.

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park