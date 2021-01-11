AC/DC To Release Official Music Video For "Realize" This Wednesday

AC/DC have announced that they will release an official music video for the Power Up album opener, "Realize", this Wednesday, January 13 at 10 AM, EST / 7 AM, PST.





Various editions of Power Up are available here. The official AC/DC store also has an array of order options, which can be viewed at this location. Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

"Demon Fire" video:

"Shot In The Dark" video:

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)