AC/DC, TOOL, GUNS N' ROSES Rumoured For 2023 Power Trip Festival

AC/DC, Tool, and Guns N' Roses are the latest acts rumoured to be appearing at the upcoming Power Trip festival, scheduled for October 6-8 in Indio, California. Iron Maiden, Metallica, and Ozzy Osbourne are also rumoured to be on the bill. AC/DC and Tool have now shared the same teaser video as Maiden, Metallica, Ozzy, and the festival organizers.

According to The Scenestar, who tagged GN'R in their post, Goldenvoice will be putting on the event, which will take place from Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8. This edition will feature legendary rock heavy performers from the 1970s and 1980s according to sources close to The Scenestar.

All will be revealed on March 30. You can sign up for the Power Trip newsletter here.

Stay tuned for further details.







