AC/DC – Two Classic Singles Return To The Billboard Charts

AC/DC sees two of their most beloved singles reappear on several of Billboard’s hard rock rankings. As they return to some rosters, the group also finds space on additional lists with more tracks, proving once again that few, if any, bands can manage what AC/DC does on a regular basis, reports Forbes.

This week, “You Shook Me All Night Long” finds its way back to the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The single returns at No. 9 on the list of the bestselling hard rock cuts in the country. The same title is also steady at No. 3 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list.

At the same time, “Thunderstruck” also becomes a bestseller once again, only on a different roster. This week, that tune blasts back onto the Rock Digital Song Sales chart at No. 13.