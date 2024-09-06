AC/DC - Two New ANGUS YOUNG Pop! Figures Available For Pre-Order

Two new Angus Young Pop! figures are available for pre-order at the official AC/DC store. Expected ship date for both figures is October 11, 2024.

Pop! Moment Angus Young Dancing On Stage:

Amp up your Music collection with Pop! Angus Young of AC/DC as he dances across the stage! This iconic performer is sure to put on a memorable show when you add him to your Pop! Rocks lineup as this Pop! Moment Angus Young. Vinyl collectible is approximately 6.4-inches tall.

Pre-order here.

Pop! Angus Young In Green Outfit:

Turn up the volume in your music collection with Pop! Angus Young, legendary lead guitarist of hard rock band AC/DC. Make this performer the headliner when you welcome him to the stage in your Pop! Rocks collection! Vinyl figure is 4.05-inches tall.

Pre-order here.