ACCEPT Bassist MARTIN MOTNIK Gearing Up To Release New Solo Album Featuring WOLF HOFFMANN, JOE SATRIANI, DEREK SHERINIAN, BRUCE KULICK And More

Accept bassist Martin Motnik is currently finishing up his second solo album, Dream Chaser. It consists of 10 bass-centric songs, with each song featuring a solo by a prolific guest musician. Artists joining Mornik on the record include Joe Satriani, Wolf Hoffmann (Accept), Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS, Grand Funk Railroad), Frank Gambale (Chick Corea), Trev Lukather (Steve Lukather's son) Andy Timmons (ex-Danger Danger), Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen), Tim Tucker (United States Marine Band), Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson, Jeff Beck), and Derek Sherinian (ex-Dream Theater, Sons Of Apollo).

Like on his first solo album, Bass Invader, with Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr All-Star Band, David Lee Roth), Motnik is again relying on world-class drumming, this time by Christopher Williams (Accept, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley), Walfredo Reyes Jr. (Carlos Santana, Chicago, Steve Winwood), Joe Babiak (Michael Angelo Batio, Attitudes & Altitude) and Bissonette.

Motnik: "On my new album I thought that every song should feature a guest solo, ideally each one played by a different guest. That artist should also be someone who was influential to my musical development or who meant a lot to me on a musical or personal level. Basically, I wanted to have an album where I’m playing with my heroes."

Motnik is releasing the album on his own record label, Kintom Music. Stay tuned for updates.

Accept recently released the new video below, with Motnik stating: "I'm showing you how I played the bass on our album Too Mean To Die. This is song no. 11, 'Samson And Delilah'."