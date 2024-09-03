ACCEPT Kick Off Full Metal Assault Tour 2024 In Los Angeles; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Metal legends Accept kicked off their Full Metal Assault Tour 2024 with KK's Priest on August 31st at the Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles, CA. Fan-filmed video of their entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"The Reckoning"

"Humanoid"

"Restless and Wild"

"Straight Up Jack"

"London Leatherboys"

"Dying Breed"

"Demons Night" / "Starlight" / "Losers and Winners" / "Flash Rockin' Man")

"Princess of the Dawn"

"Metal Heart"

"Teutonic Terror"

"Fast As A Shark"

"Pandemic"

"Balls To The Wall"

Accept's tour schedule is as follows:

September

3 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

5 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

6 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

7 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

8 - Detroit, MI - District 142

10 - Toronto, ON - QET

11 - Montreal, QC - Rialto Theatre

13 - New York, NY - The Palladium

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

16 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

20 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

21 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom

22 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

26 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

27 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Tannahill's

29 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

5 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

European Headline Tour:

October

17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP

28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

November

1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle

9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter

21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n

29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset