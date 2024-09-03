ACCEPT Kick Off Full Metal Assault Tour 2024 In Los Angeles; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming
September 3, 2024, 20 minutes ago
Metal legends Accept kicked off their Full Metal Assault Tour 2024 with KK's Priest on August 31st at the Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles, CA. Fan-filmed video of their entire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"The Reckoning"
"Humanoid"
"Restless and Wild"
"Straight Up Jack"
"London Leatherboys"
"Dying Breed"
"Demons Night" / "Starlight" / "Losers and Winners" / "Flash Rockin' Man")
"Princess of the Dawn"
"Metal Heart"
"Teutonic Terror"
"Fast As A Shark"
"Pandemic"
"Balls To The Wall"
Accept's tour schedule is as follows:
September
3 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
5 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
6 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
7 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater
8 - Detroit, MI - District 142
10 - Toronto, ON - QET
11 - Montreal, QC - Rialto Theatre
13 - New York, NY - The Palladium
14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
15 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre
16 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
20 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
21 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom
22 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
26 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
27 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
28 - Dallas, TX - Tannahill's
29 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center
5 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia
6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
7 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
European Headline Tour:
October
17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP
28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
November
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle
9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter
21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n
29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset