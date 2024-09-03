ACCEPT Kick Off Full Metal Assault Tour 2024 In Los Angeles; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Metal legends Accept kicked off their Full Metal Assault Tour 2024 with KK's Priest on August 31st at the Whisky A Go-Go in Los Angeles, CA. Fan-filmed video of their entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"The Reckoning"
"Humanoid"
"Restless and Wild"
"Straight Up Jack"
"London Leatherboys"
"Dying Breed"
"Demons Night" / "Starlight" / "Losers and Winners" / "Flash Rockin' Man")
"Princess of the Dawn"
"Metal Heart"
"Teutonic Terror"
"Fast As A Shark"
"Pandemic"
"Balls To The Wall"

Accept's tour schedule is as follows:

September
3 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
5 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
6 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center
7 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater
8 - Detroit, MI - District 142
10 - Toronto, ON - QET
11 - Montreal, QC - Rialto Theatre
13 - New York, NY - The Palladium
14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
15 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre
16 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
20 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
21 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom
22 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
26 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
27 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
28 - Dallas, TX - Tannahill's
29 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

October
1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center
5 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia
6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
7 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

European Headline Tour:

October
17 - Istanbul, Turkey - KCP
28 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
31 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

November
1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
2 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
3 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
5 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
7 - Langen, Germany - Stadthalle
9 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
15 - Neu-Ulm, Germany - Ratiopharm Arena
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventcenter
21 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin
25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgår’n
29 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset


