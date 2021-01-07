ACCEPT Launch Official Video Trailer For Upcoming "Zombie Apocalypse" Single And Video; Too Mean To Die Album Release Delayed By Two Weeks

German metal legends, Accept, have issued the following update:

"Unfortunately, with a heavy heart we have to postpone the release of our new album, Too Mean To Die, from January 15th to January 29th, 2021.

"Due to a COVID-19 related pressing plant closure the finished product has been massively delayed so that the planned release on January 15th, 2021 cannot be kept. We are very sorry about this and we hope that all Accept fans are understanding of this very unfortunate situation and continue to support the band. It has been over three years since the last Accept album, so we hope you can wait another two weeks for the new record.

"In order to shorten the waiting time for you, we have decided to release a new video for the track "Zombie Apocalypse" together with a digital single on January 15th, 2021."

The new album will be available on CD, Cassette, 2-LP Vinyl in 8 colors plus as ltd. Edition Delux Box Set containing a CD Digipack, special colored 2-LP with a Pop-Out-Snake, cover patch and a signed autograph by the band as well as digital on all platforms. Pre-order/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Zombie Apocalypse"

"Too Mean To Die"

"Overnight Sensation"

"No Ones Master"

"The Undertaker"

"Sucks To Be You"

"Symphony Of Pain"

"The Best Is Yet To Come"

"How Do We Sleep"

"Not My Problem"

"Samson And Delilah"

"The Undertaker" video:

"Too Mean To Die" lyric video: