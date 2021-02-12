ACCEPT - Too Mean To Die Chart Positions Revealed

On January 29, Accept released their new album, Too Mean To Die, via Nuclear Blast. The album has entered the official sales and streaming charts, with Top 10 entries all around the globe.

"We are completely overwhelmed by all the great response and fantastic feedback on Too Mean To Die and our thanks goes out to all of our fans worldwide", states Wolf Hoffman

Top chart results:

#1 USA Hard Music / #4 Rock / #12 Current Albums

#2 Germany

#3 UK (Rock)

#4 Finland / #2 physical

#4 Switzerland

#7 Sweden 7 / #1 Rock / #1 Physical

#8 Japan

#9 Austria

#10 Poland

Streaming / Download Charts

iTunes

#1 Germany Top 200 Metal / #1 Top 200 Rock / #3 Top 200 All Genres

#1 Switzerland Top 200 All Genres / #1 Top 200 Rock

#1 Austria Top 200 Metal / #2 Top 200 Rock

#1 US Top 200 Metal / #2 Top 200 Rock / #8 Top 200 All Genres

#1 Canada Top 200 Metal / #1 Top 200 Rock / #4 Top 200 All Genres

#1 Sweden Top 200 Rock / #2 Top 200 All Genres

#1 Norway Top 200 All Genres / #1 Top 200 Rock

#1 Russia Top 200 All Genres

#1 Australia Top 200 Metal / #2 Top 200 Rock / #8 Top 200 All Genres

#1 Brazil Top 200 Rock / #6 Top 200 All Genres

#2 UK Top 200 Rock

#2 Mexico Top 200 Rock / #10 Top 200 All Genres

#6 Japan Top 200 Rock

Deezer

#7 US Top 300 All Genres

Apple Music

#1 Luxembourg

#1 Norway

#2 Germany

#2 Sweden

#2 Uzbekistan

#2 Singapore

#4 Peru

#5 Spain

#5 Bulgaria

#6 Austria

#6 Estonia

#6 Slovakia

#7 Finland

#7 Japan

#8 Russian Federation

#9 Denmark

#10 Brazil

#10 Honduras

Too Mean To Die is available on CD, Cassette, 2-LP Vinyl in 8 colors plus as ltd. Edition Delux Box Set containing a CD Digipack, special colored 2-LP with a Pop-Out-Snake, cover patch and a signed autograph by the band as well as digital on all platforms.

Order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Zombie Apocalypse"

"Too Mean To Die"

"Overnight Sensation"

"No Ones Master"

"The Undertaker"

"Sucks To Be You"

"Symphony Of Pain"

"The Best Is Yet To Come"

"How Do We Sleep"

"Not My Problem"

"Samson And Delilah"

"Zombie Apocalypse" visualizer:

"The Undertaker" video:

"Too Mean To Die" lyric video: