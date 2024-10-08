ACCEPT’s MARK TORNILLO Joins KK’S PRIEST For “Breaking The Law” In San Francisco; Video

Accept and KK’s Priest finished their Full Metal Assault Tour 2024 last night (October 7) in San Francisco, CA at the Regency Ballroom.

Accept fronmtan Mark Tornillo joined KK’s Priest onstage to perform the Judas Priest classic “Breaking The Law”; check out fan-filmed video below:

The massive run will began on August 31 in Los Angeles, CA, visiting a slew of major cities in the US and Canada - such as Toronto, ON, Montreal, QC, New York, NY and Nashville, TN - before ending in San Francisco, CA.