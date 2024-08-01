Acclaimed Drummer PAT GESUALDO Featured Alongside Iconic Rockstars On Charity CD To Help Bring Free Music Programs To Special Needs Kids

Acclaimed studio/touring drummer / author / clinician, Pat Gesualdo, has recorded the drum tracks on the Metal Hall Of Fame All Stars CD/DVD. The charity project is a release from Deko Entertainment / ada / Warner Music Group, and helps bring free music programs to special needs children in health facilities and community centers. This once in a lifetime collaboration of rockstars is huge news for music fans across the globe.

The Metal Hall of Fame All Star Charity CD features Rudy Sarzo, (Whitesnake), Bruce Kulick (KISS), Bob Daisley (Ozzy Osbourne, Rainbow), Chris Poland (Megadeth), guitarist Tony MacAlpine, and Chris Impellitteri (Impellitteri), It also features a jam from the Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Celebrity Gala that includes Steve Vai (David Lee Roth), Geoff Tate (Formerly Queensryche), guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, Bjorn Englan (Yngwie Malmsteen/Dio Disciples), Chris Poland (Megadeth), and studio/touring drummer Pat Gesualdo. Additional tracks feature outstanding performances by Mike Tirelli (Holy Mother), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater) and Michael Romeo (Symphony X).

The Metal Hall of Fame All Stars CD/DVD is available as a box set which includes a CD/DVD, a Metal Hall of Fame Key Chain, and limited edition Artwork. The CD is available on all streaming platforms, and directly from Deko Entertainment, here.

“This is such an amazing project,” says Gesualdo. “Some of the greatest musicians of all time included on these tracks. The purpose of the project is to establish free music programs for special needs children, which helps them function daily.”

Pat Gesualdo has performed and/or recorded with members of various Columbia, Sony, Atlantic, RCA, and Paramount Pictures artists and special projects. He has also performed/record with numerous iconic musicians for the Metal Hall of Fame All Stars CD/DVD, a charity release that brings free music programs to help special needs children.

Gesualdo is the pioneer of the "Healing Art of Drum Therapy," and non profit organization D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities). New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and his Administration, and the New Jersey Education Commissioner, helped Gesualdo launch D.A.D. as a special education program in the communities.

Doctors, Psychologists, Neuroscientists, Special Needs Therapists, and Teachers use Gesualdo's pioneering Drum Therapy® techniques in schools, health facilities, and community centers in over 15 Countries. He is invited to lecture and perform at major universities, medical, music, and education conferences on a global level, and his research has been published in numerous media outlets. As one of the top disability experts, He is often asked by lawyers, senators and congressmen throughout the United States to help draft special needs legislation. Gesualdo wrote the first law in the United Sates that helps expand protection for the special needs population, and has overseen some of the highest profile court cases of abuse or neglect of special needs population.

Gesualdo is the author of the breakthrough book/CD "Drum Therapy, Healing With the Drumset.” (Alfred Music Publishing), which helps special needs therapists and drummers help their special needs patients and students. He was nominated to Who’s Who In America, performs and lectures in clinics/industry seminars on a global level, and is an artist/clinician for Pro-Mark Drumsticks and Zildjian Cymbals.