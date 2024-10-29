ACCUSER - Official Lyric Video For "Rebirthless" Single Streaming

German thrash metal pioneers, Accuser, will release their 13th studio album, Rebirthless, on November 21st via MDD Records. Nine songs of top-class, merciless thrash. The band states that Rebirthless perfectly realizes the band's musical vision, thanks to powerful melodies, aggressive rhythms and profound lyrics that captivate listeners and make them think. The complete tracklist can be found below.

As a first taste, the title-track is now available as a lyric video, and the single on digital streaming platforms. The album will be also released on CD and LP.

Tracklist:

"Violent Vanity"

"Ghost Of Disease"

"Rebirthless"

"Painted Cruelty"

"Faded Remorse"

"When Desperation Scorns"

"Fear Denied"

"Spiritual Recipient"s

"Damned By The Flood"