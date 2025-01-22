ACE FREHLEY And TWISTED SISTER "Now Playing" Coloured Vinyl Releases Available In March

Rhino have announced two new vinyl titles under their "Now Playing" banner, with releases from Ace Frehley and Twisted Sister set to arrive on March 7.

Similar to Rhino’s “Flashback” series of CDs, or the “Icon” series, "Now Playing" titles feature a mix greatest hits and deeper cuts. In general, titles in the "Now Playing" series have been exclusive to Walmart on different coloured vinyl, but you can also pick up the releases via other retailers, including Amazon.

Ace Frehley and Twisted Sister "Now Playing" artwork and tracklistings below.

Ace Frehley - Now Playing tracklisting

Side 1

"Rock Soldiers"

"Breakout"

"Into The Night"

"Calling To You"

"Insane"

Side 2

"Dancin' With Danger"

"It's Over Now"

"Shot Full Of Rock"

"Hide Your Heart"

"Trouble Walkin'"

Twisted Sister - Now Playing tracklisting:

Side 1

"Bad Boys (Of Rock 'N' Roll)"

"I Am (I'm Me)"

"You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll"

"The Kids Are Back"

"We're Not Gonna Take It"

Side 2

"I Wanna Rock

"I Believe In Rock 'N' Roll"

"The Fire Still Burns"

"Wake Up (The Sleeping Giant)"

"Oh Come All Ye Faithful"