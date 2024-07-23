ACE FREHLEY Brings Toys For Fans On Current Tour; Video

"We're out here having some f*cking fun on tour this summer!, says original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley. "If you don't have tickets yet, grab yours at www.acefrehley.com. You never know what I'm gonna do!"

Ace performs next on July 26 at Peoria Motorcycle Club in Bartonville, IL. Find his tour itinerary here.

Frehley headlined the 80’s Rock Invasion at Kewadin Casino in St. Ignace, MI on July 20. Jordan's Rock Vault has uploaded 4K video of the full show, filmed from the pit. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Shock Me"

"Deuce"

"10,000 Volts"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Rocket Ride"

"Hotter Than Hell" Interlude

"God of Thunder" Intro/"New York Groove"

"Rip It Out"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Love Her All I Can" Interlude

"Cold Gin"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"