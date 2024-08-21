ACE FREHLEY Live At Northwest Washington Fair 2024; 4K Video Of Full Show Streaming

On August 16, original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, performed at the Northwest Washington Fair 2024 in Lynden, Washington. Nigelpoll has uploaded 4K video of the entire concert, which can be viewed below.

Setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Shock Me" (KISS song)

"Deuce" (KISS song)

"Cherry Medicine"

"Rock Soldiers" (Frehley’s Comet song)

"Detroit Rock City" (KISS song)

"Rocket Ride" (KISS song)

"New York Groove" (Russ Ballard cover) (with "God Of Thunder" opening riff)

"Rip It Out"

"Love Gun" (KISS song)

"Cold Gin" (KISS song)

Guitar Solo (with smoking guitar)

"Rock and Roll All Nite" (KISS song)