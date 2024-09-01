ACE FREHLEY – Live Show From Cincinnati 1992 Surfaces Online

Video has appeared on YouTube of Ace Frehley’s 1992 show in Cincinnati, OH from Bogart’s on July 28.

The concert was during the original KISS guitarist’s Just For Fun Tour and the setlist featured tracks from his KISS days and also from his then most recent solo album, Trouble Walkin’.

The video of the show cuts out during the Dynasty cut “Hard Times”.

Full setlist:

“Rocket Ride”

“Lost In Limbo”

“Parasite”

“Breakout”

“Shot Full Of Rock”

“New York Groove”

“Strange Ways”

“Cold Gin”

“Shock Me”

“2 Young 2 Die”

“Rock Soldiers”

“Torpedo Girl" / "Speedin’ Back To My Baby" / "She" / "Wiped Out" / "Hard Times”

“Strutter”

“Rip It Out”

“Detroit Rock City”

“Deuce”

The Just For Fun Tour encompassed 70 dates across the U.S. and Canada in ’92-’93, according to setlist.fm.

Lineup:

Ace Frehley – guitars/vocals

Sandy Slavin – drums

James Lomenzo – bass

Richie Scarlet – rhythm guitar