ACE FREHLEY Releases Animated Video For Cover Of THE BEATLES Classic "I'm Down"

Founding KISS guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member, Ace Frehley, has released an animated video for "I'm Down", the cover of The Beatles classic taken from his new album, Origins Vol. 2. Check it out below.

Origins Vol. 2 continues Frehley’s reflections on a lifetime in music and inspiration. No stranger to cover versions throughout his musical history - having recorded, rebranded, and repossessed such notable nuggets as "New York Groove", "Do Ya" and "I Wanna Go Back" throughout his eight previous studio efforts - this new collection presents a thoughtful and exciting selection of songs that inspired and helped shape the legendary guitarist. That spirit of fun is carried through with exquisite execution, and guitar aficionados will enjoy Frehley's fresh interpretations of these classic songs.

Origins Vol. 2 features some extraordinary guests, including Robin Zander of Cheap Trick on Humble Pie's "30 Days In The Hole," and former KISS comrade Bruce Kulick on Jimi Hendrix's "Manic Depression." Origins Vol. 1 alumnus John5 also returns, playing on Cream's "Politician," and The Beatles' "I'm Down." Finally, the exquisite Lita Ford returns on vocals, this time on The Rolling Stones' 1968 hit "Jumpin' Jack Flash".

Origins Vol. 2 is the follow-up to 2016’s Origins Vol. 1, which hit #23 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, and was his second highest-charting solo album and his 4th Top 40 album.

Origins Vol. 2 tracklisting:

"Good Times Bad Times" (Led Zeppelin)

"Never In My Life" (Mountain)

"Space Truckin'" (Deep Purple)

"I'm Down" (The Beatles)

"Jumpin' Jack Flash" (The Rolling Stones)

"Politician" (Cream)

"Lola" (The Kinks)

"30 Days In The Hole" (Humble Pie)

"Manic Depression" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

"Kicks" (Paul Revere & The Raiders)

"We Gotta Get Out Of This Place" (The Animals)

Bonus track:

"She" (KISS)

"Space Truckin'" video: