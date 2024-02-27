ACE FREHLEY's 10,000 Volts: Who Played On The Album? Who Wrote The Songs?; Video

Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, released his new album, 10,000 Volts, last Friday. On the new episode of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast (see below), Steve Brown and Joey Cassata join the crew to talk about 10,000 Volts.

A message states: "So much discussed about how this new album happened and who was involved. What were the two things Ace insisted be on the album? Were other cover tunes discussed? Who wrote the songs? Who played on the album? The album production and recording process. What about another Ace Frehley Origins album? Oh yeah and are there any future plans for Steve’s band Tokyo Motor Fist?"

On Saturday (February 24), Ace took part in a signing session at Sam Ash Music in New York City.

Ace shared the video below from the Sam Ash event, writing, "What an incredible day! I can't feel my arm, but it was totally worth it! Hahaha! Over 1,500 fans lined up around the block!! Thanks for your patience, I may be the spaceman, but I'm still human! 💪 So great meeting all of you, especially those of you who came from different states and even countries! Special thanks to @SamAshMusic and @mnrkheavy for a great event. Let's do it again soon! In the meantime, go stream 10,000 Volts!!" 🤘⚡️

10,000 Volts upholds an incredible legacy for Frehley, spanning 50-plus years in the limelight. Back in 1978, he delivered his solo debut, Ace Frehley. It reached platinum status and exploded as “the highest-selling of the four Kiss solo albums in the Soundscan era.” In 1987, he dropped Frehley’s Comet. Following Anomaly in 2009, he went on to make history once again. His 2014 Space Invader LP captured #9 on the Billboard 200 and emerged as “The only solo album by a past or current Kiss member to reach the Top 10 on the chart.” 2016’s Origins Vol. 1, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart. He notably maintained his momentum with Spaceman [2018].

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:

"10,000 Volts" video:

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

March

2-6 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

(Photo - Jayme Thornton)