ACE FREHLEY Talks Co-Writing New Studio Album With TRIXTER Guitarist STEVE BROWN - "It Came Out Way Better Than I Had Anticipated; Everything's Really Powerful"

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is featured in a new interview with Indiana's 93.5 FM MAX ZackAttack. During the chat, found below, Frehley discussed his forthcoming studio album, which is currently in the works and is due to be delivered to his record label this week.

Frehley: "I think it may be the best album I've ever done to date. And it's the first time I co-wrote most of the songs with Steve Brown from Trixter. He's a great songwriter, and I'm a great songwriter, and we put our two heads together and songs come out doubly good. He also harmonizes perfectly with me. I've never really written with that many people; most of the songs I write by myself. I might get a little help from somebody, but this album pretty much is co-written by Steve and myself, almost every song, and it came out way better than I had anticipated. The vocals are strong, the guitar solos are strong, the songs, the lyrics, the melodies, everything's really powerful."

Kiss Cancer Goodbye is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The first year of the event was 2022, and it was held in Nashville, TN at SIR Studios. This special occassion exceeded all expectations with over $40,000 donated to the American Cancer Society.

This year, Kiss Cancer Goodbye was relocated to Sarasota, FL at Harvest House, on the weekend of October 13th - 14th, 2023. Frehley was at the event both days, and was a special guest joining several bands for parts of their performances. Check out fan-filmed video below.