ACROSS THE SWARM Release "Knowing Became Doing" Lyric Video

Italian death metallers, Across The Swarm, present the lyric video for “Knowing Became Doing”. Watch below. The song is extracted from their latest album, Projections, available via Time To KIll Records.

The album was produced by Simone Mularoni and Simone Bertozzi at Domination Studios (Rhapsody, Labyrinth, Gory Blister) and mixed by Steve Wright (Dying Fetus, Misery Index). All songs feature Raphael Saini (Iced Earth, Cripple Bastards) on drums.

Tracklisting:

"Monito"

"Knowing Became Doing"

"Projections"

"Own Life"

"The Friction"

"Waiting For The Hyenas"

"Motionless"

"Knowing Became Doing" lyric video: